Demolition of Bayonne Bridge put on hold after debris falls on four cars

STATEN ISLAND — Demolition plans for the Bayonne Bridge have been put on hold after chunks of debris rained down its spans, hitting four cars on Monday morning, officials said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is in the middle of a project raise the bridge’s roadbed and allow room for bigger boats to pass underneath.

“We are currently undertaking a full evaluation of today’s incident with our contractor to learn exactly what happened and to determine a proper course of action moving forward,” a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

This is not the first time debris has proven hazardous in the area. Residents complained in March that falling chunks of concrete was a safety issue.

“Debris falls off the bridge, cement, concrete, epoxy, sealant, now tools, poles, circular discs off light towers, it’s endless,” local auto body shop owner Vaughn Bellocchio told PIX11 at the time.

The Port Authority has invested more than $10 million in community assistance programs for people who live near the Bayonne Bridge.

