Body of missing kayaker found in the Long Island Sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SALONGA, N.Y. — Police on Monday said they have recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing while kayaking off Long Island's Crab Meadow Beach two weeks ago.

The body of Selvin Vasquez-Enamorado was found near Clinton, Conn. in the Long Island Sound on Saturday, June 24, according to Suffolk County police.

Vasquez-Enamorado, 24, of Huntington Station, launched his kayak between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on June 11, police said. A friend called 911 around 6 p.m. that day when Vasquez-Enamorado did not return.

The missing kayak was recovered within hours.

The Coast Guard’s Eatons Neck station, Coast Guard air station in Cape Cod, New York State park rangers, and Suffolk County Marines were involved in the search.

Prior to kayaking, the Coast Guard gives the following advice:

Before heading out on the water all mariners, including kayakers and other human-powered craft, should be well informed about the waterways they plan to use.

Prior to heading out, tell a friend or family member where you are going and when you expect to return.

That friend of family members should know if you do not return by your expected time frame to call the Coast Guard or local authorities and say you may need assistance.