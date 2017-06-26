BET Awards: Full list of winners, records set and notable speeches

LOS ANGELES — The BET Awards commenced Sunday evening, bringing with it big wins for Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, but also a record for Chance the Rapper and notable speech by Solange, who didn’t mention the Queen B.

Remy Ma ends streak

Remy Ma has ended Nicki Minaj’s seven year winning streak for best female hip hop artist at the BET Awards.

Ma’s win Sunday was the final award handed out in the show that ran late at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and easily one of the most anticipated of the night.

Ma, who returned from jail in 2014, thanked God and named two correctional facilities in her speech and told others that they can come back.

“It’s hard but you can do it,” Ma said. “You can make mistakes and come back.”

In March, Ma released the diss track “Shether,” which was hostile toward Minaj and earned praised from critics and rap fans. Minaj never officially responded to the song.

Ma ended by quoting from one of her songs with Fat Joe and walked away with the award high in her hands.

Chance the Rapper sets record

At the tender age of 24, Chance the Rapper has accepted the humanitarian award during the BET Awards on Sunday for his work in his hometown of Chicago, winning over fans for both his musical talents and his philanthropic efforts.

One of his biggest fans, former First Lady Michelle Obama, delivered a taped message for the rapper, saying he was an “outstanding role model” who shined his big light on young people in the community.

Chance acknowledged that the honor felt early in his young career, but said, “My God doesn’t make mistakes.”

The rapper said he didn’t prepare a speech. When the crowd cheered at one point, he urged them on, telling them to “Please, gas me up!” The cheers grew louder, and he shifted his remarks from his own feelings about the award to other topics.

His wide-ranging speech called out several institutions, including the federal government, the Chicago public school system and the judicial system. But he ended by saying he was a good man, and he wanted to be better.

Solange snubs big sis Beyoncé?

Solange Knowles won her first BET Award Sunday, also the singer’s 31st birthday.

The “Cranes in the Sky” won the Centric Award, but notably did not thank Beyoncé, or mention her sister’s newborn twins, the Daily News reports.

It’s still unclear if Solange intentionally left her sister out of the on-stage thank-you list, which included her own husband and son, BET, and a slew of other female artists.

Other big wins:

Best female R&B/ pop artist: Beyoncé

Best male R&B/ pop artist: Bruno Mars

Viewers’ choice: “Sorry” — Beyoncé

Best group: Migos

Video of the year: Tie between “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars and “Sorry” by Beyoncé

Click here for a full list of nominees and winners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.