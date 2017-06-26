Attacker wanted for punching, kicking 65-year-old man until he was unconscious

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – Police on Monday are searching for a suspect who punched and kicked a 65-year-old man to unconsciousness at a subway station.

The victim bumped into the attacker when he was exiting the Queens-bound J train at the Delancey Street subway station on June 18 at around 4:50 p.m., police say.

The attacker then punched the man in the face, knocking him to the ground, and proceeded to punch and kick the victim until he was unconscious.

EMS responded and transported the victim to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

The attacker was described as about 20 years-old, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with long hair. Police also provided images of the man.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.