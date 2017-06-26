Amtrak CEO to step down after ‘summer of hell’; new CEO announced

NEW YORK — Amtrak’s CEO plans to step down at the end of 2017 after months of transit problems.

Former Delta CEO Richard Anderson will replace Wick Moorman, the transit agency announced Monday. He’ll start off as co-CEO with Moorman in July and they’ll lead the agency together until the end of 2017.

“Richard is a best-in-class industry leader and isn’t afraid to face challenges head-on,” Moorman said about his replacement.

He’ll be faced with a number of challenges immediately. Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently scolded the agency, citing decades of underinvestment by Amtrak.

“This is particularly unacceptable given the enormous payments made by our states to Amtrak to assure the state of good repair of Penn Station,” Cuomo said.

Amtrak is scheduled to do emergency repair work at Penn Station over the summer. Amtrak agreed to the repairs after a series of track issues and delays.

The anticipated 20 percent reduction of service will lead to what Cuomo has called a “summer of hell.”

But Amtrak Chairman of the Board Tony Coscia believes Anderson is up to the challenge.

“The board believes he is the right leader at the right time to drive the quality of customer service that our passengers, partners and stakeholders expect and deserve while continuing our path towards operational and financial excellence,” Coscia said.