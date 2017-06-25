Suspect tries to spray Bronx woman holding their son, 2, with unknown substance: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx –– Police are looking for a suspect wanted for attempted to spray a woman and their 2-year-old son with an unknown substance in the Bronx, cops said Sunday.

The NYPD said 30-year-old Victor Wallace and a 29-year-old woman were inside her home near Bronxwood Avenue and E. 213th Street on June 5 at around 11 a.m. when Wallace attempted to spray the victim in the face with an unknown substance as she was carrying their 2-year-old.

EMS treated and released the victims at the scene.

Wallace ran away from the Williamsbridge home in an unknown direction. He is now wanted by police.

Cops say he is about 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs around 215 pounds. He has dark complexion, dark hair and brown eyes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).