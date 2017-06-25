NYPD officer struck by SUV while breaking up fight under FDR Drive

PETER COOPER VILLAGE, Manhattan –– A police officer was struck by SUV after trying to break up a fight in Manhattan early Sunday, the NYPD said.

Police were called to a large group of men fighting on FDR Drive and 23rd Street just after 3 a.m.

Arriving officers find a large crowd departing from a party boat. A black Ford Explorer fled a parking garage adjacent to the dock, went through the barricade and struck a responding officer, police said. The injured cop then fired a single shot, but no one was hurt.

The vehicle was stopped a short distance away. Three men, ages 29, 40 and 41, were taken in custody, police said.

The wounded cop was treated for a minor injury at a hospital but was released, police said.