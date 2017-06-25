Man’s leg partially amputated in LI wood chipper accident

WEST BABYLON, NY — A 72-year-old man’s leg was partially amputated after his leg was caught in a wood chipper in West Babylon Sunday morning, police said.

Robert Fischer was operating the wood chipper just before noon when his right leg got caught in the machine, police said. His son was able to free his father from the machine.

Fischer was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip by the East Farmingdale Fire Department, police said.

The wood chipper was impounded for a safety check and The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident.

It is not yet clear how Fischer’s leg became caught in the wood chipper. The extent of the damage to Fischer’s leg was not immediately available.

OSHA has information available on the hazards of wood chippers on their site. In a 10-year period, OSHA found that 39 people were killed in wood chipper accidents. Most of those people died after they were caught in the chipper.