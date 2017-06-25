Man, woman wanted for kidnapping, attempted murder on the run in NY

NEW YORK — New York state police are searching for a man and a woman who are wanted for kidnapping and attempted murder in Tennessee, officials said.

Jarret Cole Heitmann, 24, and Makayla Danielle Stilwell, 22, are fugitives from Tennessee but were confirmed to be in Pine Bush, NY recently, officials said. They may also be in the Bloomingburg, NY area.

Police in Tennessee say the duo kidnapped a woman and shot a man in the chest on Tuesday, then fled.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of each suspect.

Police have asked for help finding the duo.

Heitmann is about 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Stilwell is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

State Police are searching the area and ask the public to report any information to the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 or the State Police barracks in Wurtsboro at 845-888-2494.