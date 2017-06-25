Man beaten over the head with baseball bat in Bronx

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A 32-year-old man was beaten over the head with a baseball bat during a Sunday night dispute in the Bronx, police said.

The man was attacked just after 7 p.m. near River Avenue and McClellan Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx, police said. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no description was immediately available for the attacker.

Police have not released any other identifying information for the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).