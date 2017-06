SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn –– A jet skier is fighting for his life after he crashed into a boat in New York Harbor Sunday morning, police said.

The 26-year-old was riding a jet ski when it collided into a boat around 11:15 a.m., according to police. He was critically injured and taken by the NYPD Harbor Unit to Sunset Park, where he was rushed to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.