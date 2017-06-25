Cyclist in serious condition after being hit by wrong-way driver fleeing police near Penn Station

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a wrong-way driver fleeing from police, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The cyclist was rushed to Bellevue Hospital after being hit near Penn Station around 8 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said. The victim is in serious but stable condition.

The driver was spotted driving recklessly in a parking garage Sunday night, officials said. The car crossed over Eighth Avenue onto 34th Street and police attempted to pull the car over, but the driver turned left onto Seventh Avenue and proceeded to drive down the street the wrong way.

Police took the driver into custody after the cyclist was struck, an NYPD spokesman said.

No identifying information is available for the driver or for the cyclist. Charges have not yet been filed.

