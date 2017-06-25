7 shot during barbecue at Harlem park

HARLEM, Manhattan –– Seven people were shot during a barbecue at a Harlem park, police said.

Officers were called to a large crowd at a barbecue in Morningside Park on 116th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers arrive and gunfire erupts, leaving five men and two women hurt, police said.

The victims, whose ages range between 19 and 24, suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body. They were taken to local hospitals where they are expected to recover.

Police searched for assailants but did not take anyone into custody.