5 firefighters injured in blaze just blocks from Pride March route

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm blaze just blocks from the Pride March route, officials said.

Five firefighters were injured at the Hudson Street fire, an FDNY spokesperson said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, but at least one person has been taken to the hospital.

About 60 firefighters are on the scene of the second floor blaze, officials said. It is not yet clear what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.