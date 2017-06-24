VIDEO: Severe storms spawn possible tornadoes in NJ

RENTON, N.J. — Weather forecasters are trying to determine if a tornado touched down in New Jersey as severe thunderstorms roared through the state.

Thousands of homes and businesses lost power early Saturday when trees and utility lines were knocked down by the storms that contained heavy rains and strong, gusty winds. The storms also damaged several buildings and overturned some cars, but no injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service was reviewing a video shot at a Howell store to determine if a tornado touched down in the Monmouth County town. But the agency determined that a microburst and not a tornado caused damage in Burlington County.

Nearly 1,500 utility customers were still without power late Saturday afternoon. But officials say most customers should have their service restored by Saturday night.