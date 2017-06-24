Newborn baby girl dies after being found unconscious in Queens home

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens –– A newborn baby girl found unconscious in her Queens home has died, police said Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious infant inside of 120-12 238th St. around 6 a.m. Saturday when they found an unresponsive 1-month-old girl with no signs of injuries, according to the NYPD.

EMS took the child to Long Island Jewish Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The baby was identified as 1-month-old Anayah-Lynn Howard.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.