Man, woman shot leaving baby shower in Queens

EAST ELMHURST, Queens –– A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot leaving a baby shower in Queens early Saturday, police said.

Police say the couple was leaving a baby shower when they got into an argument with a stranger. The pair driving a BMW stopped outside 32-12 101st St. around 3:30 a.m. when the unknown man drove by and shot the car, striking them.

A man, 31, was struck in the arm and torso and woman, 37, was shot in the arm and back, police said. Both are critically wounded.

The couple drives to the nearby 115 Precinct station house, where an unharmed 14-year-old boy who was in the back seat entered and asked for help.

EMS rushed the man and woman to a hospital.