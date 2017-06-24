Man claims fiancée was body shamed at pool for wearing ‘inappropriate’ bathing suit

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A Tennessee man shared on Facebook this week that his fiancée was asked to cover up or leave their apartment complex swimming pool because her bathing suit was deemed “inappropriate.”

The June 20 post has since gone viral.

Tyler Newman said the situation helped him understand how women are told to police their bodies when men are around.

“I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or ‘rape culture’ until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments,” the post began.

Newman and his fiancée, Tori Jenkins, 20, were with friends when after a few minutes, a leasing agent with the apartment allegedly accused her of wearing a “thong bathing suit” and that she was receiving complaints from other people at the pool.

“She was told that her body because it’s built curvier than others, is ‘too inappropriate’ for children to be around. She was told, ‘there are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don’t need to excite them,'” Newman wrote.

Jenkins was told to change her suit, cover up or leave the pool.

Newman wrote that Jenkins went to the office to speak to the employee and they “insisted upon letting Tori take her picture to show ‘how inappropriate’ her bathing suit was, and instructed her to look into a mirror at her own body.”

Newman wrote the leasing consultant told his fiancée, “that if she didn’t have kids herself, she wouldn’t understand. She was told that the leasing consultant wouldn’t want her own kids around Tori. When Tori explained that yes, she does indeed have a larger butt than a lot of people, and that 95% of the things she wears ride up when she walks, the woman told Tori that a “normal bathing suit covers your entire butt” and again deemed my fiancée’s body inappropriate.”

Another post with Jenkins in her bathing suit has since surfaced since Newman’s post went viral. It shows her in the same bathing suit at the pool on a different day. You can see it here.

In a post on her own Facebook page, Jenkins thanked everyone for their support.