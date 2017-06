NEWARK, N.J. — A fire truck collided with a car in Newark Saturday night on their way to battle a fire.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at Orange Street and Clifton Avenue.

Officials say four people in the car had to be extricated. Only two required medical attention.

Two firemen were treated for minor injuries.

None of the injuries are considered to be life threatening.

It is not clear what caused the crash.