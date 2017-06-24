1 dead, 1 injured when car crashes into truck in Long Island City, Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens –– One person was killed and another was "seriously" injured after a sedan apparently ran a red light and crashed into a truck Saturday morning, police said.

It happened on Skillman Avenue and Queens Blvd.

A preliminary investigation found that the sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it blew by a red light and hit a truck, slicing its roof off.

Police said the driver of the sedan is dead and the 17-year-old passenger is hospitalized in serious condition.

The truck driver remained at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.