TV news crew spots missing child from helicopter

HIALEAH, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy who went missing after fighting with mom about not wanting to go to camp has been found thanks to a news crew’s helicopter.

The police were called after Angel Gort left the house and could not be found. They used bloodhounds to search for Gort to no avail.

However, 7SkyForce HD, the news helicopter for CNN affiliate WSVN, noticed the boy sitting in an unlikely spot: The roof of his own house.

“We were just kind of searching here waiting for our next hit on this story when we spotted the child,” 7SkyForce’s Ralph Rayburn said to WSVN.

Gort promised to not run away again.

“I didn’t mean to cause any trouble,” Gort said to WSVN. “And I didn’t mean to waste any of the police officers’ time.”