EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. –– Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the New Jersey state fair at the Meadowlands Thursday night.

Authorities say they received a 911 call of shots fired at around 11:30 p.m.

Troopers evacuated the fair and shut it down, state police say. No one was injured.

State police have multiple people in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.