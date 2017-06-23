Second East Harlem NYPD officer diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A second East Harlem police officer has been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, officials confirmed Friday.

Officials say the 23rd Precinct cop went to Urgent Care where he tested positive for the disease.

He did not require hospitalization and is being treated with medication.

Earlier this month, another cop at the same precinct was diagnosed with Legionnaires’. He was treated at the hospital.

Traces of the Legionella bacteria were later found at the 23rd Precinct.

The health department says they were informed that preliminary results of some tests conducted by an independent contractor at the precinct in Harlem showed traces of the bacteria.

Further testing is expected in the coming weeks.

Legionnaires’ disease – a type of pneumonia— is not contagious and is easily treatable with antibiotics. People only get sick by breathing in water vapor containing the bacteria. Adults with flu-like symptoms, fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should seek immediate medical attention.