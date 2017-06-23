Queens street vendor severely hurt after being pinned by driver trying to parallel park

OZONE PARK, Queens — A local street vendor is in critical condition after being struck by a car while he was loading his van Thursday night, police say.

The incident occurred at Drew Street and Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park around 10:45 p.m., police said.

The victim was hit and pinned between the car and the van by a driver trying to parallel park, according to the NYPD.

He was brought to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he is in critical condition with severe leg injuries.

The New York Daily News reports that the victim is a 52-year-old fruit vendor named Tafazzul Hussain who was packing up to head home for the night.

“We really appreciate how hard he works … He’s out here seven days a week,” local Ahmed Juber, 44, told the newspaper.

The driver left the scene but returned to talk to police. He was not charged with any crime at this time.