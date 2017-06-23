NYC Pride parade route 2017: What you need to know and where to watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Millions are expected to line the streets of Manhattan this weekend for New York City's Pride parade, a tradition that dates back to 1970, organizers said.

If you want to join in this year, the 2017 NYC Pride March takes place on Sunday, June 25 and kicks off at 12 p.m.

The route begins at Fifth Avenue and 36th Street.

The parade continues down Fifth Avenue until it turns right at the grandstand located on Eighth Street.

The marchers make a slight right on to Greenwich Avenue.

The parade turns left onto Christopher Street, passing the Stonewall Inn.

The march concludes at Christopher and Greenwich streets in the West Village.

The entertainment stage is located by Madison Square Park.

WABC-TV will air the parade that is expected to last until 3 p.m.

There are four grand marshals scheduled to lead the parade:

The American Civil Liberties Union

Brooke Guinan, a transgender woman who is a New York City firefighter

Krishna Stone, the director of community relations at Gay Men’s Health Crisis

Geng Le, a leader for LGBT rights in China

“Our 2017 Grand Marshals are a snapshot of the numerous organizations, individuals, and philanthropists that will lead us through this unprecedented time in our nation,” NYC Pride March director Julian Sanjiva said in a statement.

The 2017 theme is “We Are Proud.”

“This year’s theme speaks to the striking nature of the human race to stand in commonality and be accounted for in moments of thrilling victory and tumultuous times,” NYC Pride co-chair Maryanne Roberto Fine said in a statement.

According to the Department of Transportation, these streets will be closed on June 25 until 7 p.m.:

41st Street between Park Avenue and Fifth Avenue

36th Street to 40th Street between Sixth and Park avenues

Fifth Avenue between 41st and Eighth streets

Eighth Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues

Greenwich Avenue between Sixth Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and Greenwich Street

Greenwich Street between West 11th and Leroy streets