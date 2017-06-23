Mr. G honored at the Harvard Club for his commitment to education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan- It was a big day for our very own Mr. G, he finally got accepted into Harvard! Well, the Harvard Club that is, sort of. He was honored there this morning by the publication, "Education Update," with a lifetime achievement award for his ongoing work in the community. Mr. G taught in the Bronx for 10 years at I.S. 131 before becoming a TV weatherman. His ongoing commitment to the kids continues today through regular school visits, the homework hotline and his weekly segment, It's a G Thing. Congrats to him!