Man arrested in shooting near Barclays Center that injured 1: police

FORT GREENE, N.Y. — A man has been arrested and now faces a slew of charges after allegedly opening fire near Barclays Center last week, shooting one man in the ankle, police said Friday.

Jonathan Cordoba, 29, faces charges of assault, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and attempted menacing with a weapon, according to police.

The Brooklyn resident’s arrest comes after as many as half a dozen shots were fired near Barclays Center and the Atlantic Terminal shopping center last Wednesday.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the ankle, police said. He was hospitalized at the time in unknown condition.

An “extensive search” was underway that day for two people, an NYPD spokesman said.

It is unclear if police are searching for additional people in the shooting.

