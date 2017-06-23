Legendary NYC television reporter Gabe Pressman dead at 93

NEW YORK –– Legendary journalist and one of New York City’s first television reporters Gabe Pressman has died. He was 93.

Pressman, whose career spanned more than 60 years, died in his sleep Friday morning, a person close to the family told PIX11.

The television icon worked for WNBC as a senior correspondent for decades.

Among the highlights of his storied career include interviews with Marilyn Monroe, Fidel Castro and covering events such as the 1964 arrival of the Beatles at JFK, and the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King. Jr.

Pressman is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.