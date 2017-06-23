WEST VILLAGE, New York- Rapper and actor, Ice Cube, hit the hardwood at one of the city's most iconic streetball courts. He was at the West 4th Street Courts in the West Village to help celebrate its summer league's 40th anniversary and to promote his own basketball endeavor, the BIG3. The BIG3 is a new professional 3-on-3 league featuring former NBA stars such as Allen Iverson and Charles Oakley that combines players and fan interaction before and after the games. The entire league is operated and managed by the players. The BIG3 season tips off this Sunday at Barclays Center. Regular season games will follow each Saturday for 10 weeks. Games are played on centered hardwood courts in the best arenas and venues in the country. Individual player introductions add a new level of personality to this team sport. Instead of a tip off, each game starts with a half-court do-or-die shootout. 4 games per day with fan events, halftime shows, exhibits and after-parties.
Ice Cube balls at West 4th Street Courts to celebrate anniversary, promote new BIG3 league
-
NYPD hopes 2016 gang takedown solves 2012 killing of innocent tennis player
-
Redemption: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga
-
NYCFC signs first-ever eSports player in MLS to compete in international FIFA tournaments
-
New-look NYCFC looks ahead to pivotal home opener against rival D.C. United
-
Families need help making beloved basketball court safe for children on Upper West Side
-
-
NBA Finals: 10 need-to-know basketball betting notes
-
Former Mets player Jim Piersall who courageously battled mental health illness throughout his career dies at 87
-
New York Cosmos become Coney Island’s newest sports team
-
NJ man charged with killing 3 women, hurting 4th, set for court
-
ICE arrests 8 sex offenders during New York immigration roundup
-
-
ACC Tournament makes Brooklyn debut
-
New biography details life of ‘baseball’s greatest character’ Casey Stengel
-
Follow-up Friday: Family of Bronx army sergeant gets house repairs; UWS basketball court gets makeover