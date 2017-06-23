Here’s why so many whales are close to NYC — and how you can catch a glimpse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — In the Lower Bay of New York City, researchers with Gotham Whale are finding something special — humpback whales.

“We have a biological bonanza,” explained Dr. Merryl Kafka, the Director of Education with Gotham Whale. “This is really a new phenomenon,” she said.

Since 2011 the Gotham Whale team has spotted and identified over 50 whales. They are documented and tracked.

Kafka explains why we’re seeing more and more whales so close to Manhattan, “we have good water quality we have an abundance of food.”

Artie Raslich is a photographer for Gotham Whale.

He described for PIX11 the special moment when a whale watching group spots one of the mammals, “it’s the crowd that goes nuts the first time they see a whale or a dolphin it’s like the place just erupts.”

Gotham Whale runs whale watching tours on the American Princess from Riis Landing.

More information may be found here: http://americanprincesscruises.com/cruises/whale-and-dolphin-watching-cruise-ny/