Actor and comedian Damon Wayans, Jr. is always in demand especially when it comes to television. He was recently tapped for a new series on FX called “Singularity.” The project will be directed by Seth Rogan. Wayans is known for his roles on New Girl, Happy Endings and Lets be Cops.

Wayans Jr. will be taking to the stage at Levity Live in Nyack, New York performances are Friday, June 23 at 7:30 and 9:45pm and on Saturday, June 24th at 7 and 9:30 p.m.