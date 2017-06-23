Check out Coney Island’s 2017 summer attractions

Luna Park, New York City`s largest amusement park, will host the biggest block party of the year to celebrate the Cyclone`s 90th Birthday on Sunday, June 25 at Luna Park in Coney Island. Grammy-nominated platinum recording artist ‘Fabolous’ will headline the event, and also joining in the celebration are Power 105.1`s Angela Yee and DJ Will. The Harlem Globetrotters will also headline the event as they have also recently celebrated their 90th Birthday. The Globetrotters will perform twice and following each performance, they will sign autographs and take photos with fans for 30 minutes. The event kicks off at 12:00pm and will be a free family-event with entertainment for all ages. More information: http://lunaparknyc.com/

Coney Island Art Walls: Outdoor Museum of street art which also features a number of popular food vendors. More information: http://www.coneyartwalls.com/

Patacon Pisao Food Truck http://pataconpisaonyc.com/

Locations: Inwood, Elmhurst & the LES

Patacon Pisao began as a food truck in the Inwood section of NYC. Serving authentic, Venezuelan street food fused with modern flavors and trends, Patacon Pisao is dedicated to sharing his culture’s cuisine with the world while still staying on top of the latest food trends. His signature Patacon sandwiches, which swap out bread for two smashed and fried savory plantains, can contain everything from shredded beef, queso, chicken, sweet plantains, and so much more.

Neapolitan Express Food Truck http://www.neapolitanexpress.com/the-attic-loft/

Locations: Manhattan, Wall Street, Harlem and all around NYC , East Coast.

Neapolitan Express has reinvented the fast, casual, food industry with their delicious eats, and pioneered the food truck industry with the first eco-friendly food truck. Their mantra? “Fast food should be good food”, which is why all their ingredients 100% quality organic, non-GMO, and the highest quality offered.