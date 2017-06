Brooke Guinan is the first-ever LGBTQ Outreach Coordinator for the FDNY, she also is a Firefighter.

She is organizing the FDNY’s 2nd annual LGBTQ Pride Event on June 29th at the Fire Museum.

NYC Fire Museum

278 Spring Street

NY NY 10013

212.691.1303

The 48th Annual Pride Weekend:

https://www.nycpride.org/events/the-march/