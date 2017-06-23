Baby assaulted on Father’s Day dies from her injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's note: The video above is a PIX11 News report from earlier this week when Nylah Lewis was still hospitalized in critical condition.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A 16-month-old girl who was beaten allegedly by her teenage dad on Father's Day has died, the hospital caring for the child said Friday.

Nylah Lewis had been in critical condition since last Sunday. She'd been hospitalized with two skull fractures and bruising on her face and legs.

Her father, Shaquan Taylor, 19, is accused of attacking the baby at a Coney Island apartment.

Police said Taylor was watching his daughter when the girl's mother arrived and noticed the sleeping baby was struggling to breathe and had bruises on her face.

The baby's mother then tried to leave the apartment with her daughter, but Taylor stopped her, allegedy by punching her in the face. A friend escaped with Nylah as Taylor continued to assault the mother of his child, police said.

Taylor was arrested Sunday. Initially, he faced a second-degree felony assault charge but those charges likely will be upgraded in light of the child's death.

A judge had issued an order of protection against Taylor on behalf of Lewis, the Daily News reported earlier this week. It's unclear why Taylor had access to Nylah on Sunday.

Last Feb. 16, when her daughter turned one, Tammy Lewis reminisced on Facebook about her first days as a mother.

"You're one of the best things that ever happened to me Nylah," Lewis wrote, "I'll go above and beyond for you."

The teenage mother said she was criticized for having a child at such a young age but vowed to persevere.

"I knew I was gonna be a great mother to you and finish school," she said, adding, "you motivate me to go harder each and everyday and I swear you (sic) gonna have the best life ever."​