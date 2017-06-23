5 people electrocuted in pool at water park in Turkey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media reports say five people — three of them children — were electrocuted at a water park pool in northwest Turkey and have died.

The private Dogan news agency reported Friday that the three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool at the park in the town of Akyazi, in Sakarya province. The park's manager and his son dived into the pool to try and save them.

Dogan says all five were rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved. The report says an investigation is underway.

Last week in New Jersey, an 11-year-old girl died when she was electrocuted after touching the rail to a metal boat lift inside a lagoon behind a home.

Below are important ways to avoid electrocution — and what you should do if you think you are being shocked — from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

How to avoid electrocution

Know where the electrical switches and circuit breakers for pool equipment and lights are located and how to turn them off.

Refrain from swimming before, during or after thunderstorms.

Electrical equipment should be installed by a licensed electrician.

Use battery-operated appliances instead of cord-connected appliances in and around the water.

How do I know if I or someone else may be receiving an electrical shock?

Swimmers may feel a tingling sensation, experience muscle cramps or not be able to move at all or feel as if something is holding them in place.

You may see a passive or motionless swimmer or panic behavior by others in the water.

What should I do if I think I'm being shocked?

Move away from the source of the shock.

Get out of the water. If possible, exit without using a metal ladder.

Someone should call 911.

What should I do if I think someone in the water is experiencing an electrical shock?