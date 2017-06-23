Man, woman fatally shot in East New York, Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn –– Two people were fatally shot while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Friday, police said.

Cops responded to a 911 call of persons shot opposite 865 Cleveland St. in East New York at about 4:45 a.m., according to police. Arriving officers found two victims with gunshot wounds about the body inside a red Dodge Durango.

EMS arrived and pronounced a 27-year-old man seated in the driver’s seat and a 23-year-old woman in the front passenger seat dead at the scene. Their identities are pending proper family notifications.

Police are looking for a male who ran away from the scene.

There are no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.