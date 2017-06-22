Woman slashed in dispute over seat on No. 6 train in the Bronx: police

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A woman was slashed during a dispute over a seat on a No. 6 train in the Bronx during Thursday morning’s rush-hour commute, according to police.

Two women got into a verbal dispute over seating in the southbound train near the Castle Hill Avenue Station, police said.

When one of the two sat down, the other slashed her right knee with an unknown object, according to police.

The accused slasher, believed to be in her 40s, fled once the train arrived at the Parkchester Station, police said.

The victim, 53, has been hospitalized.

No. 6 service is not impacted, the MTA’s website showed as of 8:30 a.m.