Trump nominates Jets owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to Britain

Jets owner Woody Johnson was nominated Thursday night to become the American Ambassador to Britain.

Johnson has been a longtime fundraiser for Republicans. He served as campaign finance chair for Jeb Bush during the 2016 election despite a years long friendship with now President Donald Trump. He switched to team Trump after Bush ended his candidacy.

Woody Johnson, owner of the NYJets, is @JebBush’s finance chairman. If Woody would’ve been w/me, he would’ve been in the playoffs, at least! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2016

Johnson also donated funds to help pay for Trump’s inaugural festivities.

Trump’s announcement cited Johnson’s experience as Chairman and CEO of The Johnson Company, his ownership of the Jets and his work with a Lupus research foundation.

The President first suggested his plans to nominate Johnson in January. Johnson’s nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

Johnson isn’t the only nominee with a sports background. Trump also suggested Jamie McCourt, former co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, to be the U.S. ambassador to Belgium.