Teen killed, 20-year-old man critically injured after van driver rams into them on LI highway

BELLPORT, NY — A teenager was killed and a 20-year-old man was critically injured when a van driver rammed into the dirt bike the victims were on Thursday morning, police said.

Keenen King, 19, and Anthony Garriques were both on a dirt bike on Montauk Highway around 10:15 a.m. when Christopher Bochard allegedly hit them, police said. Bochard tried to load the bike into his van and abandon the victims at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene worked to stop Bochard from getting away.

King was killed in the crash and Garriques was critically injured, officials said. He is fighting for his life at Stony Brook Hospital.

Bochard was taken into custody. He has not yet been charged. A passenger in the van was also taken into custody.