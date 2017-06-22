Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy head toward New York area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a great Thursday, skies will gradually cloud up through the night and the humidity will increase as a cold front approaches the region. A few showers may occur from time to time on Friday. As that is happening, what is left of Cindy gets picked up by the cold front, and heads toward our region by Saturday.

While we are not expected to get the drenching rains and gusty winds associated with a tropical system, there’s a big uncertainty with respect to the exact timing.

Clouds are expected to increase Thursday night with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A warm front lifts through the region early on Friday, bringing a tropical feeling into the region. Some showers and thunderstorms may develop from time to time with the warm and humid air mass in place. One or two storms could become gusty, especially for areas west of the city.

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall across the Texas/Louisiana Gulf Coast early on Thursday Morning dumping copious amounts of rain in the Deep South. The storm is gradually weakening; however it is expected to get picked up with the same cold front that will pass through our area Friday into Saturday.

Questions arise with respect to the time of the rains that we could get associated with Cindy’s remnants. Regardless, there will be period of showers at some point on Saturday. Right now, the best case scenario would be a wet morning then skies clear out leaving us with a nice afternoon. Only time will tell.

Regardless of whatever happens, the storm should clear out by Sunday, leaving us with a great tail end to the weekend.