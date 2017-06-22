Nibbles and Squeak brings together parents, toddlers and NYC’s delicious food scene

Becoming a parent is a memorable milestone and in just seven days, PIX11’s Traffic Anchor Marissa Torres’ life will change forever when she welcomes her first baby!

Having a baby doesn’t have to mean giving up life as you know it. What if we told you there was a way to enjoy a nice meal in the city and not have to hire a babysitter.

It’s all thanks to New York City’s newest dining club, Nibbles and Squeak, created just a few years ago by Melissa Elders. The first time mom says she wanted to find a balance between becoming a parent and still enjoying the things she loved – like NYC’s delicious food scene.

Nibbles and Squeak proves that fancy restaurants don’t have to be off limits to toddlers. The group coordinates with each restaurant to make sure families are off to the side or in a private dining room for events. Strollers and screaming babies are all part of the experience, but in this instance, no parent is left behind.

Nibbles and Squeak doesn’t have a membership fee, instead, prices vary by event which are held in Manhattan, Westchester and Brooklyn. You can even find them in other big cities like Denver, Chicago and London! For more information, visit the group’s page at http://www.nibbleandsqueak.com/.