Missing 1-year-old boy found days after aunt fails to surrender him to foster care: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens — A 1-year-old boy who was supposed to be turned over to foster care and had not been seen in nearly a week was found Thursday, NYPD officials said.

Zayden Montero, 1, was missing for nearly a week. He was last seen Friday around 10 a.m. at his residence on Albert Road, near Tahoe Street in Ozone Park, in the temporary care of his aunt, Darlene Melo, police said. He was found again Thursday with a family member in the Bronx.

By court order, Melo was required to give the boy to New York Foundling Foster Care, and was scheduled to surrender the child Wednesday at 5 p.m., according to police. Montero was officially reported missing that day.

The boy was in restrictive placement with his aunt because she tested positive for drugs, police say.

Montero was found Thursday, police said. No charges have been filed.