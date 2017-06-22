Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting of in the Bronx

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — Police on Thursday identified a person wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx in April, according to the NYPD.

Brian Adams, 41, was found unconscious and unresponsive around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, April 28, on Hollers Avenue at Pelham Bay Park West in Eastchester, bordering Pelham Manor, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Nearly two months later, police identified Kevin Banks, 29, as a person wanted in connection to the homicide.

Banks is described as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with green eyes and black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).