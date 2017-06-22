Life’s a Beach Week: Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifeguards, surfing, food and more! Lisa Mateo visited the City by the Sea, Long Beach. She spoke with Paul Gillespie, Long Beach’s Chief Lifeguard, who walked her through a surfboard rescue. Long Beach lifeguards begin full time hours on Saturday.

In the 7 a.m. hour, Lisa learned how to surf with Will Skudin, co-founder of Skudin Surf of Long Beach, to celebrate International Surf Day. Skudin Surf offers adult and kid camps, as well as group lessons, parties and team outings. For international Surf Day (Wednesday, June 21st) they are offering free surf lessons all day. For more info: https://skudinsurf.com/

To end the morning Lisa visited Long Beach’s food truck plaza and indulged in fish tacos from Poseidons Kitchen (https://poseidonskitchen.com/), enjoyed music from Studio Noir (http://musicnoir.com/) and learned about all that Long Beach has to offer from Town Manager Jack Schnirman.