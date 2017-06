NEW YORK — The New York Knicks have chosen Frank Ntilikina with No. 8 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.

Despite rumors of possibly trading their franchise cornerstone Kristaps Porzingis, NY picked the French point guard to complement the forward.

The 18-year-old international prospect currently plays for the French club Strasbourg.

The Knicks have additional selections at No. 45 and No. 58.