Harlem woman fed up with using diapers to stop a major leak in her bathroom

HARLEM, Manhattan — Dorothy Muriel has lived inside the Polo Grounds in Harlem for nearly 40 years and she says her bathroom ceiling is falling in.

"I have leaks, mold, everything is breaking apart, and it's constant water leaking," Muriel said.

She said the leak started in January. Then in February, the ceiling in her bathroom really started to open up.

"Now there are three places where the water is coming in. I'm starting to use diapers to absorb all the water," Muriel said.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said "this situation is unacceptable, our residents deserve better. Today, staff is repairing the leak coming from the apartment above and they are working with the resident to make any necessary repairs urgently."

