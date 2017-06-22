Multiple firefighters, 1 civilian injured battling 4-alarm Bronx blaze

UNIONPORT, the Bronx — A massive blaze is tearing through four buildings in the Bronx, fire officials said.

The four-alarm fire broke out around 4:10 p.m., officials said. At least two of the buildings on fire are houses.

A firefighter is in serious condition, officials said. Four other firefighters and a civilian suffered a non-life threatening injuries at the Olmstead Avenue fire.

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management has suggested people avoid smoke and close their windows.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.