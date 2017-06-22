FDNY EMT who is a member of Hells Angels arrested for slashing tire in Manhattan: source

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — An FDNY EMT who is also a member of the Hells Angels has been arrested for allegedly slashing a tire on a delivery vehicle double parked near the group’s Manhattan clubhouse, sources said Thursday.

Christopher Felix, 25, is an FDNY EMT who was arrested Wednesday around 10:20 a.m., police said.

He faces a criminal mischief charge, according to police.

Felix is a member of the Hells Angels, according to sources.

A woman delivering food on East Third Street near First Avenue Tuesday around 9:50 p.m. double parked her vehicle in the area, in which a Hells Angels clubhouse is also located, sources say.

Upon returning to the vehicle, the woman saw a person kneeling by a tire on the driver side, and heard air hissing from the tire.

She was able to identify the person who punctured the tire, sources say.

Felix was arrested the following morning, police say.