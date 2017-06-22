Child, 1, missing after aunt fails to surrender him to foster care: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens — Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing 1-year-old boy who was supposed to be turned over to foster care and has not been seen in nearly a week, the NYPD said Thursday.

Zayden Montero was last seen Friday around 10 a.m. at his residence on Albert Road, near Tahoe Street in Ozone Park, in the temporary care of his aunt, Darlene Melo, police said.

Melo was court ordered to give the boy to the New York Foundling Foster Care, and was scheduled to surrender the child Wednesday at 5 p.m., according to police. Montero was officially reported missing that day.

The missing boy is described as standing 2 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 22 pounds, with a thin build and light complexion.

Melo drives a red Chevrolet Impala with a Florida license plate, police said.

Police provided images of Montero and Melo.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).