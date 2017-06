NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets picked Jarrett Allen with the No. 22 overall pick in the NBA draft.

The Nets selected the 19-year-old center from Texas University on their home turf at Barclays Center Thursday night.

Two days after Brooklyn traded their franchise’s all-time scorer center Brook Lopez for D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov, the team picked Allen as a possible replacement as it looks to rebuild.